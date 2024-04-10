Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander, U.S. European Command, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, provides testimony at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on national security challenges and U.S. military activity in Europe, on April 10, 2024. (DoD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
The U.S.’ top military leader in Europe has said Ukraine is set to run out of artillery rounds and air defense interceptors “in fairly short order,” telling lawmakers on Wednesday he believes Kyiv “will not be able to prevail” against Russia without continued…