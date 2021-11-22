U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Farnsworth, 419th Operations Support Squadron, demonstrates the Collins Aerospace F-35 Generation III Helmet-Mounted Display at Hill AFB, Utah on July 1. The display provides the pilot critical information, built-in night vision, and allows a 360-degree view of the aircraft’s outside environment, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. government will pay $10 million to Thales Visionix under an agreement that resolves a patent rights infringement case related to helmet-mounted display systems (HMDS) developed for the F-35 program, according to the law firm representing Thales.
Thales…