Airman Joseph Ebright, a crew chief assigned to the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stands behind an RQ-4 Global Hawk during a weight check on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D. on Sept. 22, last year. The aircraft is weighed before and after it is refueled as part of regular preflight maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a Dynamic Mission Operations (DYNAMO) software update contract to allow “dynamic inflight rerouting” of the company’s RQ-4B Global Hawk, Northrop Grumman said on Nov. 22.
“The DYNAMO flexible…