U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kocinski, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems noncommissioned officer in-charge, and Tech. Sgt. Tommy James, 22nd MXS KC-46A Pegasus repair and reclamation craftsman, lower a KC-46's landing gear during a gear swing Jan. 7, 2021, at McConnell AFB, Kans. The swing flushed and cycled hydraulic fluids, preparing the aircraft to have liquids changed. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing [BA] a nearly $1.7 billion contract for 12 KC-46 tankers in Lot Six of the production run of the aircraft, the Pentagon said on Jan. 12.
