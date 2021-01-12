U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Kocinski, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems noncommissioned officer in-charge, and Tech. Sgt. Tommy James, 22nd MXS KC-46A Pegasus repair and reclamation craftsman, lower a KC-46's landing gear during a gear swing Jan. 7, 2021, at McConnell AFB, Kans. The swing flushed and cycled hydraulic fluids, preparing the aircraft to have liquids changed. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
18 hours ago |
01/12/2021

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing [BA] a nearly $1.7 billion contract for 12 KC-46 tankers in Lot Six of the production run of the aircraft, the Pentagon said on Jan. 12.

