U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Barry Bradley, 77th Air Refueling Wing boom operator (front), performs necessary inspections for a KC-46 boom lift at Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C. on Jan. 21. Depending on fuel storage configuration, the aircraft can carry a palletized load of up to 65,000 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Air Mobility Command (AMC) has briefed U.S. Transportation Command, members of Congress, acting U.S. Air Force Secretary John Roth, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown on AMC’s plan to increase the operational use of the Boeing [BA] KC-46A…