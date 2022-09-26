A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The U.K.’s Jankel has announced two key industry partners that will assist in its effort to help offer Oshkosh Defense’s [OSK] Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to the British Armed Forces.
Jankel said on Sept. 20 that British firm NP Aerospace and defense…