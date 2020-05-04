Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Dayton, the director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, welcomes 47 participants from 28 countries to the Seminar on Regional Studies 15-05 resident program April 30 at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (DOD photo by Christine June/RELEASED)
By Vivienne Machi |
9 hours ago |
05/04/2020

Retired. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Dayton has been nominated to become the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said May 1.

Dayton, 71, served four decades in the Army before retiring in 2010, and currently serves as the director of the George C. Marshall…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.