Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Dayton, the director of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, welcomes 47 participants from 28 countries to the Seminar on Regional Studies 15-05 resident program April 30 at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (DOD photo by Christine June/RELEASED)
Retired. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Dayton has been nominated to become the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said May 1.
Dayton, 71, served four decades in the Army before retiring in 2010, and currently serves as the director of the George C. Marshall…