Capt. Andrew Meverden, commanding officer of Coast Guard Project Resident Office Panama City, holds the keel authentication plaque during the time-honored ceremony April 28. Merverden is surrounded, at a safe social distance, by staff of Eastern Ship Building Group during the ceremony, which declares the keel of Argus to be “truly and fairly laid”. Photo: Coast Guard
The Coast Guard on Monday said that keel has been authenticated for its first Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), a key milestone in the program signaling the formal start of construction of the 360-foot medium endurance cutter.
The keel authentication on the Coast…