Sgt. Zane Pettibone and Spc. Svenson Albert, a Stinger Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS) team with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to fire, as part of the multinational live-fire training exercise Shabla 19, June 11, 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Mort)
The State Department has approved a potential $380 million deal with Finland for the sale of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Thursday of the new foreign military sale.
