Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) prepare an MK-48 inert training torpedo during an expeditionary ordnance loading exercise onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael C. Barton/Released).
The State Department has approved a potential $180 million deal with Taiwan for the sale of 18 MK-48 Advanced Technology Heavy Weight Torpedoes.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Wednesday of the foreign military sale.
Sailors…