Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) prepare an MK-48 inert training torpedo during an expeditionary ordnance loading exercise onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael C. Barton/Released).
By Matthew Beinart |
7 hours ago |
05/20/2020

The State Department has approved a potential $180 million deal with Taiwan for the sale of 18 MK-48 Advanced Technology Heavy Weight Torpedoes.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Wednesday of the foreign military sale.

Sailors…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.