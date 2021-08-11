U.S. Army Pfc. Quinton D. Witt from Company B., 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division demonstrates his ability to operate an AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loader during a communications equipment training course at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria March 04, 2019. This was day one of a week-long communications equipment training course that ensures unit readiness for their upcoming joint training exercise in support of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yon Henderson).
The Army has selected Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) and General Dynamics Missions Systems [GD] for a potential 10-year, $774.2 million deal to deliver the Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M) modernized cryptographic key device.
The new NGLD-M will replace…