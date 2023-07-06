Dozens of 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions rounds wait to be loaded into M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles Sept. 20 at the Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Jenko, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div.)
By Matthew Beinart |
10 hours ago |
07/06/2023

As the Biden administration reportedly nears a decision on providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday any such weapons under consideration would be older variants with dud rates below 2.35 percent.

Providing such dual-purpose improved…

