The Honorable Dana Deasy, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, and Air Force Lt. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, Director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4)/Cyber, and Chief Information Officer, Joint Staff, J6, hold a media briefing on the COVID-19 Telework Readiness Task Force on Monday, April 13, in the Pentagon Briefing Room. The briefing covered the department's efforts to expand network capacity due to maximized telework during the COVID-19 National Emergency. Additionally, the participants discussed how the department is enhancing collaboration platforms while maintaining a cybersecurity-first mindset. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)
By Matthew Beinart |
15 hours ago |
04/13/2020

The Pentagon is pushing out network equipment and secure devices by the thousands in its push to offer “maximum telework flexibility” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday, including rolling out a new virtual collaboration platform.

Dana…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.