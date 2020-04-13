Also In This Issue:

The State Department approved $155 million total in two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMSs) of Harpoon missiles and MK 54 torpedoes for Indian P-8I aircraft on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sales on April 13.

The P-8I is Indian’s variant of the Boeing [BA] P-8A Poseidon. The U.S. Navy uses the Poseidon for long-range maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions with both anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The Harpoon sale covers 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles that cost $92 million. The FMS also includes containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, and other associated logistical and program support.

The prime contractor is aircraft producer Boeing.

DSCA said India will integrate the missiles into their P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions “in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allied forces.”

“India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense,” the agency added.

Separately, the second sale covers 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes, three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes, and other associated technical, logistical and program support equipment and services for $63 million.

The primary torpedo contractor will be Raytheon Technologies [RTX].

DSCA said the torpedoes will give India the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions and it intends to use the MK 54s also on its P-8I aircraft.

“India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense,” DSCA said.

India, which received its first P-8I for the Indian Navy in 2013, currently has eight aircraft. Another four P-8s are scheduled to be delivered this year.