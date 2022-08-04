U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, meets with troops assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Nov. 3, 2019, on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Townsend visited to engage with key partners on the long-term stability in East Africa, oversee the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express and recognize U.S. service members in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Codie Trimble)
The outgoing leader of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said last week he sees a need for new counter-drone and long-endurance surveillance systems to bolster capabilities for U.S. forces and partner nations in the region.
Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander…