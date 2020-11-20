Two UH-60 Blackhawks assigned to U.S. Army Europe's 12th Combat Aviation Brigade prepare to load Soldiers from USAREURs 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) as they conducted a Mission Rehearsal Exercise, or Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center here, March 28. (Photos by SPC. Glenn M. Anderson, USAREUR Public Affairs)
The Army said Friday it is consolidating its Europe and Africa Commands into one organization.
Gen. Christopher Cavoli will lead the new Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), which will serve as the Army service component command for both U.S. European Command…