U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, meets with troops assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Nov. 3, 2019, on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Townsend visited to engage with key partners on the long-term stability in East Africa, oversee the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express and recognize U.S. service members in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Codie Trimble)
The head of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) spoke on Tuesday of China’s growing influence in the region, specifically citing his concerns with Beijing’s aggressive economic push across the continent and moves to corner the rare Earth mineral market.
Army Gen.…