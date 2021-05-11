Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Lomenzo (from left), Airman 1st Class Alexia Hernandez, 5th Air Support Operations Squadron command and control battle management operators, and Capt. John Brogan, 5th ASOS air liaison officer, monitor battlespace movements at a simulated austere base during the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) exercise at Nellis AFB, Nev., Sept. 3, 2020. ABMS is the Air Force component of JADC2 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Pentagon’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy is likely to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin within a few weeks and has already been signed off by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a lead official said Tuesday.
Army…