An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 20 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)., marking the first time an E-2D had landed aboard the Ford. CVN-78 is conducting aircraft compatibility testing to continued testing the EMALS and AAG launch and recovery systems. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $404 million modification on April 1 to procure two E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and various non-recurring support for the E-2D.
