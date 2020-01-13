U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander, Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander, 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, speaks on the honor of receiving the Alaska Native names during an Alaska Native naming ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 28, 2019. The Alaska Federation of Natives hosted the event honoring Bussiere for his service and his active engagement with the Alaska Native community during his tenure in Alaska. The naming ceremony is based on the traditional belief that a person’s name is the type of soul they possess. The ceremony showcased the bond between the Alaska Native community and the military in Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
An Air Force three-star general has been nominated to become the deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Commander, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Jan. 13.
Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere current serves as commander of the Alaskan Command at U.S. Northern Command, as…