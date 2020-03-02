Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., right, commander of the Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Executive Director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, and Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, left, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, talk on a panel at the Air Force Association, Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020. AFA's Air Warfare Symposium is a premier event for the aerospace and defense industry geared toward the professional development of Air Force officers, enlisted members, civilians, retirees, and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has formally nominated Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown to become the Air Force’s next chief of staff. If confirmed, Brown would become the first African American chief of staff for any of the U.S. military…