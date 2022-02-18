Senior military leadership cross the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) to board a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 on Feb. 9, 2022. At the time, the carrier was conducting routine maritime operations in 3rd Fleet area of operations. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Megan Alexander)
The CMV-22B, the Navy’s variant of the Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, formally achieved initial operational capability (IOC) last December, the service said Feb. 18.
The Navy’s announcement came with at the end of the CMV-22B’s maiden deployment on Feb.…