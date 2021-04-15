Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on April 14, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
By Rich Abott |
8 hours ago |
04/15/2021
Navy

The Navy officially decommissioned the fire-ravaged amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego on April 14.

A fire heavily damaged the Wasp-class ship for four days last July while it was finishing  routine…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.