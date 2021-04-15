Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony for Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on April 14, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
The Navy officially decommissioned the fire-ravaged amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego on April 14.
A fire heavily damaged the Wasp-class ship for four days last July while it was finishing routine…