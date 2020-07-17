Capt. G.S. Thoroman, left, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) points out fire damage in the hangar bay for Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike M. Gilday during a visit to the ship to address the crew and assess fire damage on July 17. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
All the fires on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) were declared out by July 16, after four days of firefighting throughout the amphibious assault ship and with investigations set to take place before the Navy decides if it is worth maintaining the vessel.
Rear…