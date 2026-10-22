Missiles, F-35 Lead Lockheed Martin To Strong Third Quarter

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday reported strong third quarter financial results driven by higher sales across its operating segments stemming from ongoing production ramps for critical missiles and munitions, and production and sustainment of the F-35 fighter. Net income increased 14 percent to $1.8 billion, $7.97 earnings per share (EPS), versus $1.6 billion ($6.95 EPS) a year ago, beating consensus estimates by 38 cents per share. Sales increased 11 percent to $20.7 billion from $18.6 billion. As it did in…