Missiles, F-35 Lead Lockheed Martin To Strong Third Quarter

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday reported strong third quarter financial results driven by higher sales across its operating segments stemming from ongoing production ramps for critical missiles and munitions, and production and sustainment of the F-35 fighter. Net income increased 14 percent to $1.8 billion, $7.97 earnings per share (EPS), versus $1.6 billion ($6.95 EPS) a year ago, beating consensus estimates by 38 cents per share. Sales increased 11 percent to $20.7 billion from $18.6 billion. As it did in…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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