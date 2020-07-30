The SBIRS GEO-5 satellite enters a vacuum chamber at Lockheed Martin's Sunnyvale, California, production facility to begin thermal vacuum testing on April 16. The testing simulates the space environment by producing a near vacuum and cycling through hot and cold temperature ranges that the satellite will experience in space. (Lockheed Martin Photo)
U.S. Space Command and officials at the Pentagon are examining what resilience a missile defense architecture needs to have and what DoD can afford, as officials assemble the Program Objective Memorandum (POM) for fiscal 2022 that may lay out a blueprint for Block…