An Atlas V rocket carrying the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 satellite lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Jan. 19, 2018. The SBIRS program delivers timely, reliable and accurate missile-warning and infrared surveillance information to the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, combatant commanders, the intelligence community and other key decision makers. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams)
The entire Defense Department is conducting “vibrant” discussions around what will be needed to develop the U.S. military’s next-generation missile warning and missile tracking architecture, with more details expected to be fleshed out as the next budget…