The U. S. Space Force on June 13 launched a Tactically Responsive Launch-2 (TacRL-2) technology demonstration satellite from a Northrop Grumman [NOC] Pegasus XL rocket.
The latter, carried on a modified version of the company’s “Stargazer”…