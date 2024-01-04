Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin administers the oath of office to Robert Storch as the Pentagon Inspector General (IG) on Dec. 14, 2022. Storch is the first DoD IG appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate since Jon Rymer, who left office in early 2016. Former Pres. Trump fired Glen Fine, the acting DoD IG who took over from Rymer, in April, 2020. Fine was one of five IGs canned by Trump in April and May 2020. All except Fine were fired in so-called "Friday night massacres"--referencing Watergate--in April and May of 2020 (DoD Photo)
The Pentagon Inspector General (IG) has outlined 83 projects–54 audits and 29 evaluations–that it plans to undertake in fiscal 2024.
Among the projects are a DoD/National Reconnaissance Office space defense evaluation categorized as classified; a…
