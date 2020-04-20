Ground communications specialist Marines use the Networking On-the-Move-Airborne Increment II System on an MV-22 Osprey during a flight at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. This month, Marine Corps Systems Command fielded the first NOTM-A Inc. II System to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance their ability to communicate in the air. (U.S. Marine Corps photo courtesy of Chris Wagner)
The Marine Corps’ plan to redesign its force by 2030 will include divesting from legacy communications equipment and overhauling its tactical network to enable new, lighter formations and littoral regiments.
Ken Bible, the Marines’ deputy chief information…