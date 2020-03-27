A U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft during the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121) Redesignation Ceremony at Hangar 80 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, AZ, Nov. 20, 2012. The squadron, activated in 1941, operates the newest Marine Corps aircraft, the F-35B Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mallory S. VanderSchans/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
13 hours ago |
03/27/2020

The Marine Corps has found $12 billion it plans to shift from low priorities toward its effort to redesign the force by 2030, divesting of its tanks and addressing ‘over-investments’ in howitzers and short-range, low endurance unmanned systems.

Gen. David…

