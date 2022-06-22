U.S. Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment set up an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in front of an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar with Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 13, 2022, in support of Valiant Shield 2022. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
Lockheed Martin on Monday said it tested its DIAMONDShield battle management system in the Navy’s recent Valiant Shield 2022 exercise in the Pacific Ocean near Guam.
The ninth Valiant Shield training activity that occurs every other year ended on June 17.…