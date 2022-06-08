FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
A House Armed Services Committee (HASC) panel is seeking more information on the Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program, citing concerns the service only included $16.3 million in its budget request to further development of the new heavy tactical truck effort.
“This…