The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) sails alongside an unmanned surface vessel, attached to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59, during exercise Digital Talon 3.0 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Nov. 5. (Photo: U.S. Army)
The Navy’s 5th Fleet group that focuses on unmanned testing conducted another iteration of unmanned tests, this time with remote launch of a loitering munitions and the take-off and landing of another drone off an unmanned surface vessel (USV).
On Nov. 5,…