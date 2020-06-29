The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conduct launch a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor in Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Japanese government decided to completely abandon plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore sites last week after suspending the plans earlier this month.
Defense Minister Taro Kono said it is difficult to find alternative sites to the original deployment selections…