The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conduct launch a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor in Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The head of Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM) on Tuesday said getting an Aegis Ashore missile defense system on Guam by 2026 is his number one priority to help defend against future Chinese capabilities.
“I will say that my number one priority and the most…