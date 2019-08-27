The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conduct launch a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor in Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The State Department recently approved a potential $3.29 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Japan for up to 73 Standard Missile -3 (SM-3) Block IIA missiles.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sale on Tuesday.
The…