U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Thompson, Vice Commander of Air Force Space Command, engages with industry partners in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17, 2018. Thompson addressed a wide array of topics at a breakfast event hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association at the 34h Space Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)
The first budget crafted and developed by personnel assigned to the U.S. Space Force will be included in the fiscal year 2022 budget request, the service’s number-two officer said April 23.
While the budget submitted in the FY ’21 request was technically…