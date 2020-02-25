The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) transits the Mediterranean Sea Oct. 30, 2018. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fifth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan U. Kledzik/Released)
The head of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) said his area of responsibility is ready to receive two additional guided missile destroyers to further deter Russian aggression, should Congress approve the move.
Speaking at a Feb. 25 posture hearing before the Senate…