U.S. Air Force airmen from the 576th Flight Test Squadron missile handling team install a cable raceway on an intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2014. The missile handling team transports and handles ICBMs and performs operational check-out actions of the flight destruct ordnance package on the Minuteman III boosters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/RELEASED)
By Dan Leone |
1 day ago |
02/25/2020
highlights
Also In This Issue:

Complications with the B61-12 and W88 Alt-370 programs might delay production of new intercontinental ballistic missile fuzes at the Department of Energy’s Kansas City National Security Campus by more than a year, Pentagon budget documents show.

The Air…

