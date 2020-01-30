MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2019) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) departs Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled deployment. Detroit is deployed in support of Campaign Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations within the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
As Congress prepares to evaluate the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2021 budget request next month, U.S. Southern Command’s top official asked the Senate Armed Services Committee for additional ships at a posture hearing Jan. 30.
Grey hulls – or Navy…