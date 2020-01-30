Artist's rendering of the Air Force's Long Range Strike Bomber, designated B-21. Northrop Grumman, the prime contractor for the program, doesn't mention the B-21 in its earnings releases because it is classified. The company said classified manned aircraft contributed to higher sales in 2019 and will do so again in 2020. Image: Air Force.
By Cal Biesecker |
4 hours ago |
01/30/2020
highlights

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday swung to a loss in its fourth quarter due to a change it adopted a year ago in accounting for pension and other post-retirement benefits, but sales were higher, free cash flow was robust, operating results were strong, adjusted…

