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DHS IG Dings Coast Guard FRC Program For Operational Shortcomings

Cal Biesecker By
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DHS IG Dings Coast Guard FRC Program For Operational Shortcomings
The Coast Guard’s 64th fast response cutter, Marvin Perrett, moored in Key West, Florida, after delivery on Sept. 10, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

The Coast Guard’s short-endurance Fast Response Cutter (FRC) fleet is not meeting its mission-capable rates and onboard fire suppression systems occasionally spring a leak, resulting in engine stoppages and safety risks, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) says in a new report. The assessment covered fiscal years 2023 through 2025 and says the failure to meet operational availability requirements meant the 154-foot cutters could not fully meet the statutory mission areas the vessels are assigned to, says…

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