DHS IG Dings Coast Guard FRC Program For Operational Shortcomings

The Coast Guard’s short-endurance Fast Response Cutter (FRC) fleet is not meeting its mission-capable rates and onboard fire suppression systems occasionally spring a leak, resulting in engine stoppages and safety risks, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) says in a new report. The assessment covered fiscal years 2023 through 2025 and says the failure to meet operational availability requirements meant the 154-foot cutters could not fully meet the statutory mission areas the vessels are assigned to, says…