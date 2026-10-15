Counter-UAS Top Innovation Priority For Commander Of Army Forces In Africa

The top innovation priority for the commander of U.S. Army forces in Africa is having counter-drone capabilities to protect expeditionary operations and command posts from small and medium-sized drones operated by terrorist groups, he said this week. Counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities are needed against Groups 1, 2 and 3 drones, Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown, commander, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF), said on Wednesday at the Association of the U.S. Army conference. “We have got a operational requirement…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]