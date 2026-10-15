Counter-UAS Top Innovation Priority For Commander Of Army Forces In Africa

The top innovation priority for the commander of U.S. Army forces in Africa is having counter-drone capabilities to protect expeditionary operations and command posts from small and medium-sized drones operated by terrorist groups, he said this week. Counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities are needed against Groups 1, 2 and 3 drones, Maj. Gen. Matthew Brown, commander, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF), said on Wednesday at the Association of the U.S. Army conference. “We have got a operational requirement…