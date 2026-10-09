Coast Guard Buys Its Own MQ-9B Long-Range UAS

The Coast Guard last Friday said it has ordered four MQ-9B long-range unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) valued at $247.8 million from General Atomics to conduct a range of missions, the first time the service has purchased the aircraft. The Coast Guard did not respond to queries about whether the remotely piloted MQ-9Bs are the SeaGuardian variant of the UAS, which General Atomics says are missionized with maritime sensors and can fly over-the-horizon via satellite for more than 30 hours. Within…