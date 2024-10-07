Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti discusses her recently released Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington D.C., Sept. 19, 2024.(Photo: U.S. Navy by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
23 hours ago |
10/07/2024
Navy/USMC

The Navy’s top officer last week confirmed the service is proceeding with its sixth-generation fighter concept even while the Air Force pauses its program with concerns about cost and having the right capability.

“With F/A-XX, you know, we’re focused…

