The chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force displays the service’s uniform nametapes in the Pentagon Jan. 17 in Arlington, Virginia. The Space Force is the sixth branch of service that was established during the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)
A new report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the Defense Department could spend hundreds of millions, or billions, of dollars to form a “Space National Guard” to complement the recently formed Space Force depending on how large it plans…