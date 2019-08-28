Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) look up at the newly installed main mast during the mast-stepping ceremony on George Washington's flight deck during its four-year refueling and complex overhaul process. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
This week, the Navy said the USS George Washington (CVN-73) is halfway through the four-year refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the carrier.
The service said reaching the halfway point in the ship’s force work package (SFWP), their portion of the overall…