A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocekt carrying Lockheed Martin's GPS III Space Vehicle 04 lifts off from Cape Canaveral last Nov 5. The satellite is the 23rd M-code enabled GPS satellite of the 31 in the constellation and offers three times greater accuracy and eight times greater anti-jamming capability (SpaceX Photo)
BAE Systems said on Feb. 17 that it is working to design and build an advanced, Global Positioning System (GPS) M-Code receiver and next generation semiconductor to provide improved positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) for U.S. and allied military forces in…