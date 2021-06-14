The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 05 (SV05) satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing at Astrotech Space Operations Florida facility on June 9 for the SV05 launch scheduled for June 17 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
4 hours ago |
06/14/2021

As U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) prepares for the launch of the fifth Lockheed Martin [LMT] GPS III satellite on June 17 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., SMC said that the new command and control (C2) system for the…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.